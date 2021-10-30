Updates: Washington State looks to keep Pac-12 win streak alive as heavy underdog to Arizona State
Sat., Oct. 30, 2021
Pregame
Washington State (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) travels to Tempe to play Arizona State (5-2, 3-1) at noon on FS1 today, looking to extend its conference win streak to four games, as Jake Dickert serves his second game as interim coach following the firing of Nick Rolovich on Oct. 18.
The Cougars narrowly lost to BYU 21-19 last Saturday, while the Sun Devils gave up 28 unanswered second half points in a 35-21 loss to Utah. Both WSU and ASU have similar resumes, with a win over Stanford and losses to BYU and Utah.
Despite the similar results against common opponents, the Cougars are a 16 point underdog and given a 13.3% on ESPN’s matchup predictor. WSU has only lost one game by that margin, 45-14 to USC, when quarterback Jayden de Laura missed the second half with an injury.
Spooky socials
With kickoff on Halloeve, both WSU and ASU’s football twitter accounts got in the spirit with themed graphic art. The Cougs even followed a recent trend by putting their mascot Butch in several horror movie scenes, inspired by @jaythechou photoshopping Paddington the bear into movies for over 230 straight days.
Turning up the heat
The forecast for Tempe, Arizona on Saturday is sunny and a high of 87. Meanwhile in Pullman, the high of the week has been 57 with mixed rain.
Series history
ASU holds a 28-15-2 series lead over WSU. The two teams have played once in the past four seasons, with the Sun Devils winning 38-34 in 2019. Before that, Mike Leach had put together back-to-back victories in 2015-16, breaking a three-game win streak by ASU. The longest win streak was set at seven games by ASU from 2004-10.
The Cougars’ lone regular season loss in the 1997 season came at the hands of ASU 44-31 in Tempe on Nov. 1., though the Cougars would go on to play No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl and lose 21-16.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Cougs
