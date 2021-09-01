The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Low overnight temperatures help fire fighters contain Moscow blaze

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 1, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Cool temperatures Tuesday night helped firefighters contain the Idler fire near Moscow.

The fire, three miles north of Moscow, was 25% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. 

Overnight temperatures in the low 30s helped add more moisture into nearby fuels. Firefighters hoped to finish installing more than 8,000 feet of hose along with other water delivery equipment Wednesday morning. Air resources will remain available to drop water on hot spots if needed, the Department of Lands said.

More precise mapping overnight reduced the reported size of the fire to 116 acres with the fire footprint remaining the same for over 24 hours. 

The fire destroyed one house and another structure after forcing evacuations Monday afternoon.

All evacuation orders in the area have been rescinded but the Latah County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents to be ready to leave if conditions change. 

People driving in the area should be cautious as fire equipment and fire crews remain out on the roads, the Department of Lands said. 

