Things to do in Spokane Sept. 3-10 – Funky Junk Antique Show, Foil Hat Comedy, Josh Firestine and wine classes

Pig Out in the Park (canceled) – A six-day food and music festival featuring 50 food booths, three stages with live entertainment, public market and community booths. Through Monday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free admission. (509) 625-6601.

Ryan Niemiller – Despite being born with ectrodactyly, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed Cripple Threat of Comedy, shares his views of the world from the perspective of the disabled. Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, Niemiller tackles the issues in a way that makes you think while laughing. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Predictable – Combining humans and technology for a night of improv dictated by audience suggestions and the whims of a predictive algorithm. Rated for general audiences. Friday, and Sept. 10, 17 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Fox Theater’s Free 90th Birthday Open House – Self-guided tours, virtual Spokane Symphony concerts, book signings by author Jim Kershner, refreshments, merchandise, ticket sales and more. Masks required. Friday, Noon-4 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 624-1200.

Steve Belzman Memorial Mural Dedication – Honoring longtime member of the gallery. Reception begins at 5 p.m. with ceremony at 6 p.m. Mural painted by Aaron Smith. Friday, 5 p.m. Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. Free. (509) 838-4999.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Tin Foil Hat Comedy – Sam Tripoli, host of conspiracy-themed podcast “Tin Foil Hat,” bringing his world view to the stage in a night of standup. Tripoli is joined by Joe Rogan podcast regular Eddie Bravo. Friday, 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Funky Junk Antique Show – Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring antiques, vintage goods, handmade creations, live music, garden bar, food vendors and more. Bonner County Fairgrounds, 4203 N. Boyer Road, Sandpoint. $5 weekend admission; free ages 12 and younger. (208) 263-8414.

Josh Firestine – Tacoma-based comedian who draws from his experiences as a husband, father and veteran for a silly, lighthearted take on everyday life. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$22. (509) 318-9998.

Wine Class: Voyager One Launch – A selection of wines inspired by the 1977 Voyager One launch. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18 to 35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Ten Warning Signs” – Learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Tuesday, 4-5:30 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Cooking Class: Pho With Chef Lesa – Learn how to make, garnish and enjoy pho ga, a delicious chicken and rice noodle soup. Also make crispy Vietnamese spring rolls filled with shredded pork, noodles and served with nuoc cham sauce and a black rice pudding with coconut cream and topped with fruit for dessert. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Book People Author Event: Josh Ritter – Josh Ritter discusses his new book “The Great Glorious Goddamn of it All” in conversation with guest and host Rainn Wilson. Purchase of the book will act as a ticket to the event. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Book People, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 882-2669.

Jamali Maddix – As seen on “Taskmaster,” Frankie Boyle’s “New World Order” and “Hate Thy Neighbor,” Jamali Maddix is heading out on tour. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

Northwest Passages Book Club: Sara Pennypacker – Sara Pennypacker discusses her new book and sequel to “Pax,” “Pax: Journey Home” in conversation with Chris Crutcher. Visit spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream at the time of the event to watch live. Autographed copies of the book are available only at Wishing Tree Books. Thursday, 4 p.m. Free. (509) 459-5400.

AARP Virtual Class: “Get Fit, Be Well Basketball and Fitness Clinic” – Join Seattle Storm players and coaches for an invigorating workout and a chance to work on your basketball skills from home. This is an opportunity to strengthen your skills through a series of dribbling, footwork and defensive drills. You do not need to be an AARP member to participate. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Free.

Barbecue and Bands – Broccoli beef kabobs with sides and drink of choice, including beer or wine. Featuring live music from Vinyl Instinct. First come, first served. Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Yoga/Pilates Class and a Glass – An evening of yoga and Pilates, live music and wine outdoors. All skill levels welcome. One complimentary glass of wine per attendee, with additional wine available for purchase. Pilates led by Larkin Barnett. Live music by Chris Kohut and Danny McCollum. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat. Thursday, 5:15-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $35. (509) 456-3931.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Matt McClowry – Comedian from Detroit who uses his experience of living with Asperger’s to laconically deliver observations about a host of modern absurdities in a deep, distinctive deadpan. McClowry recently finished third at the “World Series of Comedy” in Las Vegas. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $8-$14. (509) 318-9998.

Spokane County Interstate Fair – Sept. 10-19. Interstate fair featuring carnival rides, rodeos, demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, concerts, food vendors, animal exhibits and more. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley.

Dave Landau – Dave Landau cut his comedic teeth as a teenager in Detroit in the Second City’s Conservatory and was a finalist on season eight of “Last Comic Standing” on NBC. Sept. 10 and 11, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Cigars & Stars – Sample premium cigars, spirits and bites in the company of cigar industry experts with live music and comedy entertainment. Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $150-$250. (509) 481-2800.