News >  Business

Jobless claims decline in Spokane County, state

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

New jobless claims in Spokane County declined last week, ending four consecutive weeks of increases, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Laid-off workers in the county filed 368 new claims in the week ending Aug. 28, compared with 402 claims filed the week before, for an 8.4% decrease, the department reported Thursday.

New unemployment claims in the state decreased to 5,073 in the week ending Aug. 28, a 5.3% drop in applications compared with 5,357 in the week before, according to the ESD.Continued claims in all unemployment categories decreased 1% with 272,845 applications filed last week.

Decreases in layoffs in health care and social assistance, and wholesale-and-retail trade contributed to a drop of 84 new claims in the state in the week ending Aug. 28.

