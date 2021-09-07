The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 7, 2021

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Patrick B. McQuary and Marwa M. Turkistani, both of Spokane.

Shane N. Anderson and Jamie C. McLachlan, both of Spokane.

Andrew B. Ward and Tiffany A. Lefore Ogden, both of Spokane Valley.

Francis P. O’Neill and Kimberly K. Horisberger, both of Deer Park.

John L. Bauer Drake and Lisa K. Jones, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Page and Barbara A. Sharp, both of Spokane.

Sean R. Hjortedal and Rosenda M. Matthews, both of Spokane.

Sawyer J. Maxwell and Camilla M. Paul, both of Spokane.

Levi J. Brundage and Katherine A. May, both of Medical Lake.

Mark P. Hanisch and Cara L. Collins, both of Spokane.

Henry D. Johnson, of Spokane and Amanda M. Aton, of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Frank, Alexis and Aaron M.

O’Connor, Edward T. III, and Christina R.

Swanson, Billy E. and Mary A.

Swarts, Lovena R. and Gomez, Donavan L.

Chart, Joely A. and Karsten M.

Brown, Laicy P. and Ward, Samuel G., Jr.

Bessey, Mark D. and Tiffany M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Amanda R. Damrill, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Jared P. Victor, 29; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Tony Hazel

Alexander J. Moore, 36; $14,040.65 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Faith A. Clancy, 37; $300.68 restitution, four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.

Damon E. Rednour, 33; $15 fine, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Michael P. Price

Terrell S. Ballard, 19; $100 restitution, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Frank E. and Diana L. Rehn, Spokane, debts of; $370,045.

Alida Mesa, Spokane, debts of; $149,813.

Christopher D. and Tammy L. Hobbs, Greenacres, debts of; $71,000.

Allison M. Hurley, Spokane, debts of; $461,184.

Tanya R. Nelson, Medical Lake, debts of; $67,736.

Kyle W. Holland, Spokane, debts of; $46,855.

Peter J. Kries and Tammy L. Cloud, Colbert, debts of; $236,085.

Shauna L. McDaniel, Spokane, debts of; $32,920.

Scott M. Christian, Uniontown, Wash., debts of; $117,020.

Marlee K. Evans, Spokane, debts of; $61,644.

Sheryl L. Hicks, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Logan J. Maggio, Spokane, debts of; $67,180.

James Poirier, Moses Lake, debts of; $83,793.

Regina A. Oliver, Liberty Lake, debts of; $25,426.

Laddigo J. Scott, Spokane, debts of; $180,447.

Patricia A. Maple, Otis Orchards, debts of; $90,139.

Kayla Coffman, Spokane, debts of; $194,303.

Debra L. Miller, Kettle Falls, Wash., debts of; $22,863.

Eric E. Ledesma, Spokane, debts of; $36,787.

Rosalinda F. Torres, Mattawa, Wash., debts of; $151,029.

Kelly J. Hopstad, Spokane, debts of; $51,040.

Benjamin A. and Amanda R. Davis, Liberty Lake, debts of; $413,223.

Liliana J. Villafana, Ephrata, Wash., debts of; $34,380.

Wage-earner petitions

Sirach N. Lopez and Shane H. Griffiths, Spokane, debts of $158,856.

Larry E. and Melaine K. Welch, Deer Park, debts of $59,352.

Monte K. Fabiani, Spokane; debts not listed.

Kaleena N. Drew, Nine Mile Falls, debts of $63,576.

