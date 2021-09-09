Arts Wrap: String Quartet requires masks, vaccination proof; SVST season tickets; Little Spokane River Artists Studio Tour; Julia Sweeney

The Spokane String Quartet concerts will require audience members to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours of all upcoming indoor concerts until further notice.

The quartet’s season opens at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.

“We love our patrons and believe this is a common-sense measure that allows people to enjoy live music again while keeping everyone safe,” marketing and development director Garry Matlow said in a news release.

The season will continue with concerts Nov. 21 at the Fox featuring pianist Archie Chen and Feb. 20, March 20 and May 22 at the Bing Crosby Theater. Season tickets are on sale now.

For more information, visit spokanestringquartet.org.

2022 SVST season tickets on sale

Tickets for Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s 2022 season are now on sale. The season show lineup includes “The Bridges of Madison County” from June 17-26; “Newsies” from July 8-24; and “Sister Act” from Aug. 5-21. For more information, visit svsummertheatre.com and call the box office at (509) 368-7897.

Artist studio tour poster

In honor of this year’s Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour, local artist Sheila Evans has created an original oil painting that will be featured as the tour’s official 2021 poster. A limited number of the posters will be available for $50 at each of the five studio tour locations. Proceeds will go to Spokane Public Radio.

“Sheila Evans has captured the overall spirit, artistic vision and creativity of all of our artists in one beautiful, extraordinary, piece of fine art,” LSRAST co-founder Gina Freuen said in a news release. “It will be cherished and admired for years to come.”

Featuring various mixed-media creations from oil and watercolor painting to glass and leatherwork by 47 local artists and artisans, the tour will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Participating venues include Denise Steen Studio (15409 N. Little Spokane Drive), Victoria Brace Studio (15413 N. Lantern Lane), Gina Freuen Studio (15205 N. Shady Slope Road), Jill Smith Studio (15221 N. Shady Slope Road) and Collista K Studio (21415 N. Panorama Road).

For more information, visit littlespokanestudios.com.

New date for Julia Sweeney

Organizers announced Wednesday that Julia Sweeney’s “Older & Wider” October performances at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox have been moved to 4 and 8 p.m. March 26. Both performances will be filmed.

“I’m really looking forward to finally, finally doing my comedy show,” Sweeney said in a statement, also mentioning how excited she is to be filming the special in “one of the loveliest theaters anywhere” after a two-year delay.

“The Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox … has a vibe and general ambiance that is unmatched in my heart,” she said. “And it’s gorgeous. The jewel of Spokane. Come on, people! We’ll laugh, we’ll try to forget the last couple of years, and I hope we’ll head into a better future together with smiles on our faces.”

Tickets for the Oct. 23 show will be automatically transferred to the 8 p.m. performance, and tickets for the Oct. 24 show are transferred to the 4 p.m. performance. For more information, call the box office at (509) 624-1200.