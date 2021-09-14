By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dirk L. Whitmore, of Clarkston, and Kaitlin E. Pannell, of Spokane.

Bryson L. Mathews and Braendi J. Carson, both of Spokane.

Justin D. Smith and Amber S. Weatherbee, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark N. Laptev, of Greenacres, and Tavifa T. Shiva, of Spokane.

Kenneth E. Ribble and Lauri L. Pingree, both of Spokane.

Robert R. McClure, of Rockford, and Madison O. Meade, of Otis Orchards.

Alex J. McMackin and Rachel Flint, both of Spokane.

Roman Khaimov, of Aurora, Colorado, and Elina Bagmanyan, of Glendale, California.

James Nelson and Savannah Daly, both of Spokane.

Joseph R. Stanfill and Cherry J. Goodridge, both of Medical Lake.

Benjamin J. Wierleski and Kelsey M. Norlen, both of Elk.

Sean D. Blackburn and Jessica R. Marrazzo, both of Spokane.

Brandon S. Bott and Madeleine C. Reay, both of Spokane.

Brandon C. Moore and Danielle A. Thoma, both of Spokane.

Bradley A. Lund and Kelsie M. Kittilstved, both of Colbert.

Jayton M. Alder and Alejandria J. Hartley, both of Deer Park.

Jaden Rivera and Ronniesha Armstead, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shelley Homestead LLC v. Lemiso Avila, et al., restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Lisa Bays, restitution of premises.

Robert Marozzo v. Stephanie Brasch, restitution of premises.

Goodner Revocable Living Trust v. Roxanne Perkins, restitution of premises.

Bob Roose v. Alaina M. Banks, restitution of premises.

Danielle Ovak v. Carrol B. Davis, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Hillyard Investment Group LLC v. Jack White, et al., restitution of premises.

GHPC Corporation, et al., v. Christopher Hyde, restitution of premises.

GHPC Corporation, et al., v. Brandy Ward, restitution of premises.

GHPC Corporation, et al., v. Robert Caswell, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC, et al., v. Sarah T. Villalovoz, restitution of premises.

Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Trevor J. Fant, restitution of premises.

Rachel Nicolaysen v. Destanee Wilson, restitution of premises.

At Your Service JB LLC, et al., v. Robert Booth, et al., restitution of premises.

Edwin J. and Elaine B. Zemler Family Trust v. Catherine Bacha, restitution of premises.

Clear Lake Water Users Association v. David Poisson, seeking quiet title.

Carolyn G. Schubert v. Gerald R. Vaughn, seeking quiet title.

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company v. Terra Technics LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Scott Muggli v. Kim Godfrey, seeking quiet title.

Numerica Credit Union v. Iprabs Corp, complaint for money due.

Wade Steffen v. Spokane Cornerstone Construction, et al., complaint.

OS Innco Inc. v. Veritas Constructions LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chartier, Andrew L. and Donna M.

Schmidlkofer, Steven P. and Rhonda K.

Tribble, Jenny L. and Joseph E.

Larabee, Thelma L. and Cameron, Mark D.

Griffin, Melissa S. and Weddle, Justin D.

Faulkner, Joe T. and Bush, Tammy J.

Mitchell, Laurie J. and Jeffrey J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Michael R. Greene, also known as Michael R. Green, 40; restitution of premises, 41 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

John L. Swiger, 33; 24 months residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Journey N. O’Donnal, 25; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 12 months and one day served, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree robbery.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Oliver L. Peroti, 48; more than 12 months in prison with credit given for 133 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Lindsay G. Spotted Eagle, 44; 30 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

David L. Chapman, 42; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after being found guilty for fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Randall C. Horton, Spokane; debts of $35,049.

Mildred L. Boyd, Spokane; debts of $15,090.

Daniel S. Thomas, Tekoa; debts of $48,893.

Trayvon J. Parker, Spokane; debts of $81,528.

Christopher J. Peters, Spokane; debts of $26,508.

Heather A. Thurman, Spokane; debts of $75,701.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Ashley C. Anderson, 29; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and no contact/protection order violation.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Devin M. Bissonnette, 27; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Paul D. Gabel, 21; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Andrew M. Hill, 48; $750 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Ian P. Hume, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Craig T. Larsen, 61; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Maria C. I. Miranda, 38: $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Makinzie L. Muller, 25; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan J. Hofstee, 23; $500 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tiffany M. Jeffrey, 33; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brett T. Jensen, 29; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Vanessa B. Stockwell, 32; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dillon J. Vandiver, 22; $1,981 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated and physical control.