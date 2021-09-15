From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Isaac J. Green and Maritza Trujillo-Melendez, both of Spokane.

George M. Nderitu and Sarah W. Githinji, both of Spokane.

Serge Skala and Maria A. Carrero Rincon, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard W. Knisley, of Kettle Falls, Washington, and Sheila J. Walker, of Loon Lake, Washington.

Samuel R. Malito and Melissa A. Kincaid, both of Spokane Valley.

Derek R. Johnson and Carly L. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Joshua A. Edwards, of Spokane and Kristina D. Wood, of Otis Orchards.

Jacob D. Culp and Nicole M. Presho, both of Loon Lake, Wash.

Phillip F. Silcher and Jackie Tanios, both of Spokane.

Danielle L. Degideo and Jessica K. Woodward, both of Spokane Valley.

John E. Boyd and Natalie Boyd, both of Spokane Valley.

River E. Stratton and Nazeerah M. P. Muhammed, both of Spokane.

Kyle M. Brice, of Spokane Valley and Krystelle G. Brown, of Spokane.

Joshua J. Jesberger and Marissa N. Deveux, both of Spokane.

Robert K. Hardie and Jennifer A. Schmidt, both of Spokane.

Joshua I. Thomas and Kasey A. Boyle, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Downing, Theodora A. and Bradley L.

Russell, Madyson R. and Colton Z.

Meier, Kristyn K. and Houchins, Joshua R.

Battles, Adrianna R. and Gregory

Jordy, Christopher P. and Dawn M.

Miller, Brittany R. and Benjamin T.

Parks, Rebekah K. and Michael H.

Messer, Hunter J. J. and Emma A. M.

Legal separations granted

Fall, Diane M. and Schlenske, Damon F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Nicholas A. Granlund, 39; $168 restitution, eight months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft-domestic violence and third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Devin B. Johnson, 31; $350 restitution, 51 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Daniel J. Haggerty, 45; restitution to be determined, 43 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kerrina M. Connors, also known as Keraina M. Connors, and Kerina M. Connors, 24; $5,318.02 restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Jacob C. Hayes, 26; $220.54 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jose L. Flores, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child.

Emily A. Mace, 29; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jason C. Rasmussen, 40; $15 fine, 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Fernando Avila Jr., 36; $15 fine, 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of domestic violence no contact order.

Judge Michael P. Price

Adam M. Fullenwider, 37; restitution to be determined, nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Nathan H. Arguello, 31; 11 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.