Kyle Datres hits slam, Spokane Indians hammer Everett 11-3 to move into first

Kyle Datres hit a grand slam as part of a seven-run fifth inning and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 11-3 in the third of a six-run High-A West series on Thursday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The Indians (66-49) took a one-half game lead over Eugene (66-50) for first place in the league with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Emeralds were topped by Tri-City 3-1 in Pasco.

Spokane will host Eugene in the best-of-5 championship series starting Tuesday at Avista Stadium.

The Indians led 2-1 heading into the fifth inning and exploded for seven runs against three Everett pitchers.

Daniel Cope hit a solo homer while Jack Blomgren and Brenton Doyle hit RBI singles in the inning before Datres’ big blow.

Hunter Stovall and Niko Decolati added RBI singles in the sixth to stretch the lead.

Indians starter Mitch Kilkenny (9-1) went five innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

The series continues Friday at 1:05 p.m.