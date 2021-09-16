Music calendar

Zan – Release show for the new album “Behold the Key.” With Steaksauce Mustache, Xingaia, Foes and Bone Prison. Friday, 6-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10 online; $13 door. (509) 863-8098.

Colby Acuff and Paul Ward – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. (208) 457-8950.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock. Friday, 7 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

WSU Faculty Artist Series: Shannon Scott – Clarinet. With music from China, India, Finland, Germany and the U.S. Watch in-person or on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

UI Music: Camille Ortiz and Gustavo Castro-Ramirez – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with LHSOM and an evening of music featuring soprano Camille Ortiz and pianist Gustavo Castro-Ramirez. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Carmen Jane – Pop/alternative. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

The Yaz Band – Jazz. Friday, 9 p.m. Rico’s Pub, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. (509) 332-6566.

Jim Basnight – Power pop. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

The Cronkites – Classic rock. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Saturday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Alcohol & Feelings – A mix of classic country and modern folk covers from Jenny Anne Mannan, Karli Ingersoll and Caroline Fowler. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Kadabra – Rock. With Von the Baptist and Sugar Colt. Saturday, 6:30-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $7 online; $10 door. (509) 863-8098.

KISS – Glam rock/hair metal. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $49.50-$250. (509) 785-6262.

UI Student Recital: Carlee Vigesaa – flute. Saturday, 7:30-8 p.m. UI Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6231.

Spokane Symphony Masterworks 1: The Return of the Symphony – A reopening with Hailstork’s jubilant fanfare based on “Amazing Grace.” Bella Hristova performs Sibelius’ monumental “Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47.” Brahms’ “Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73” will close the celebration. Saturday, 8 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $27-$62. (509) 624-1200.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Casey Donahew – Country. With Jensen Buck. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$22. (866) 468-7623.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

The Smokes – Alternative rock/shoegaze. With Dark White Light. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Harold’s IGA – Folk-rock trio. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Masterclass Big Band – Big-band swing. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d Alene. (208) 769-2252.

Ed Shaw – Country. Sunday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill, 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Voodoo Church – Blues. Sunday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Dwight Yoakam – Country. Sunday, 7 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $57.50-$85.50. (509) 279-7000.

Sublime – Reggae rock/ska punk. With Lifehouse. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $50-$99. (509) 481-2800.

David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers – Country. Monday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Anthony Ray – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Zonky Jazz Night – A monthly jazz variety show featuring special guests and the Zonky band. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

90s Night – With DJ Miles. Tuesday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Free. (208) 883-7662.

Light in Mirrors – Pop/rock. With the McCues. Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Beverly Crusher – Rock. With Monster Watch and Black Ends. Proof of vaccination and mask required for entry. Wednesday, 9 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $10. (509) 847-1234.

UI LHSOM Convocation – Convocation I, featuring select Lionel Hampton School of Music students and ensembles. Thursday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. UI Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6231.

Shawn Stratte – Piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

WSU Guest Recital: Kristin Taylor – Piano. Watch in-person or on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Kimbrough Music, 680 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

UI Faculty Recital: Roger McVey – Piano. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. UI Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. $7 general; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

Ashley McBryde: “This Town Talks Tour” – Country. With Ray Fulcher. Thursday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $22.50-$35. (509) 624-1200.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country/rock. Sept. 24 and 25. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

UI Music: Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs – Featuring Lionel Hampton School of Music jazz band and choir students. Sept. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Darius Rucker (sold out) – Singer-songwriter. Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$119. (509) 481-2800.

Mannequin Pussy – Punk. With Angel Du$t. Sept. 24, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $16. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Sept. 24, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Jason Perry Band – Funk/rock/soul. Sept. 24, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.