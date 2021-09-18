Difference makers: USC pulls away from Washington State in second half with help from freshman QB Jaxson Dart
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 18, 2021
Drake London
The 6-foot-5 NFL prospect created mismatches all over the field and for whatever reason found himself covered by linebackers on a couple of scoring plays. London outjumped, outran and outmuscled WSU defenders for 170 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 13 receptions. He had three catches of 30-plus yards.
Jaxson Dart
The true freshman quarterback was thrust into action on USC’s second possession. Veteran signal-caller Kedon Slovis exited the game after being sacked on third down by WSU edge Andrew Edson, and Dart was forced to take his first snaps for a Trojan team that was also playing its first game under interim coach Donte Williams. USC’s offense was erratic out of the gates, but Dart settled in and wound up compiling the most passing yards ever by a Trojan quarterback in his debut. The Utah native and 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year went 30 of 46 for 391 yards, tossing four touchdowns against two interceptions.
Drake Jackson
With the Cougs set up on their own 5 after an Armani Marsh interception, the Southern Cal edge rusher zoomed past WSU tackle Liam Ryan late in the third quarter. A 21-14 deficit was manageable for WSU, but Jackson shut the door. He blindsided backup WSU quarterback Victor Gabalis, forcing a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown by USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu.
