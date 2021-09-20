Mild weather ahead after record-breaking rain this weekend in Spokane

Mild weather is ahead after a cloudy and rain-filled weekend.

It was the rainiest weekend since January with .42 inches of rain on Saturday and a trace of rain on Sunday, said Joey Clevenger, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

Saturday’s rainfall broke the record for rain on Sept. 18 set back in 1983 of .33 inches.

While the rain is helpful, it doesn’t make a dent in the drought plaguing Eastern Washington.

“It’s definitely beneficial any that we do get,” Clevenger said.

From Friday afternoon to early Monday morning, .44 inches fell at the Spokane International Airport, 0.5 inches fell at Felts Field and .43 inches was measured in Coeur d’Alene, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest reading in Eastern Washington was at Quartz Peak near Mount Spokane, which measured 1.7 inches of rain.

The highest reading in North Idaho was 2.51 inches in eastern Bonner County at a gauge set up at the Trestle Creek fire. The fire, which has burned 6,641 acres, was listed at 97% contained late last week.

September has exceeded the normal monthly rainfall of .58 inches with .68 inches as of Monday.

After the record-breaking weekend, it’s going to be a “very uneventful weather week,” Clevenger said.

Highs in the 70s are forecast for the rest of the week with minimal winds and no rain, Clevenger said. Wednesday could be breezy with gusts above or around 10 mph.