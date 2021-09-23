Business beat

Health care

Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons has hired Nicholas G. Berger, MD, to join its team of board-certified surgeons to provide diagnosis, treatment, and management of disorders of the small intestine, colon, rectum, anus and pelvic floor.

Berger earned a Bachelor of Science degree University of Dayton before going on to complete a medical degree at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

He completed his general surgery residency training at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, which included a two-year research fellowship in cancer research.

Berger is certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Berger subsequently completed subspecialty training at the Cleveland Clinic Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship in Cleveland, Ohio.

Berger provides robotic, laparoscopic and traditional surgery at Columbia Surgical Specialists’ offices in downtown and north Spokane.

Law

Spokane accounting firm, HMA CPA, PS, has announced several new hires.

Dylan Skabo, a graduate of Dickinson State University, has joined the firm’s assurance department as a senior associate. He brings experience on a variety of audit and attest services from his time at a regional firm based in North Dakota.

T Shkuratoff, who holds an accounting degree from Western Governor’s University, was hired as a staff accountant and provides tax preparation services.

Morganne Long was hired as a accounting paraprofessional. Long is working toward a business administration and accounting degree from Eastern Washington University and provides a wide range of bookkeeping and payroll services.

Transportation

The Spokane Airport Board, operators of Spokane International Airport, Felts Field and the Airport Business Park, have announced Robert Schultz as the airport’s new chief financial officer.

Schultz brings airport financial management experience from his previous role at the Port of Portland, where he led strategic planning, budget development and management as well as accounting and financial reporting.

He also has many years of finance and accounting experience with private sector companies.

Honors

Kathy Main of RE/MAX of Spokane has earned the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition.

GUILD recognition is given to real estate professionals who have achieved experience and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties.

Main is also a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), which is a designation given by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing to real estate professionals who have completed luxury home marketing training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

Main has worked in real estate since 1976.