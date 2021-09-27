Man found dead in Spokane River identified
UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 27, 2021
The man found dead in the Spokane River last week has been identified as 33-year-old David A. Ellis.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Ellis’ cause of death as drowning with contributory factors of toxic effects of methamphetamine and alcohol. His manner of death is listed as accidental.
A person fishing near Downriver Golf Course saw Ellis’ body in the river last Tuesday. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team was called in and recovered the body after several hours, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Police found no indication of any criminal intent in Ellis’ death.
