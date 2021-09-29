From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert M. F. Powles and Kaeli R. Clark, both of Mead.

Miykayah C. Lloyd and Shona D. Taylor, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane P. Schmidlkofer and Darby M. Santos, both of Spokane.

Chase W. Cameron and Brittany S. Reeder, both of Post Falls.

Jeffrey D. Kelso and Lily M. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Dustin T. Neal and Bailey M. Bennett, both of Cheney.

Adam R. Player, of Airway Heights, and Sara O’Campo, of Veradale.

Jacob E. R. Bean and Samantha J. Hansen, both of Spokane.

Lars C. Swartling and Katie L. Frisby, both of Spokane Valley.

Tye S. Rogerson and Ashley E. Johnsrud, both of Spokane.

Klint J. Jenewein and Autumn H. Hewitt, both of Spokane.

Isaiah M. Rose and Kaitlin E. Paul, both of Spokane.

Lorenzo R. Tafoya and Kresha M. Hughes, both of Spokane.

Alyssa J. Sullivan and Hayden G. Cain, both of Spokane.

Joseph T. Putnam and Leah L. Evanson, both of Spokane Valley.

Aaron S. Byrd and Kelly D. King, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

David H. Beck v. James L. Salley, et al., seeking quiet title.

Villageplan Care Options LLC v. Alan Shadowen, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Donald Greeves, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ronald D. Romer, money claimed owed.

Christine L. Neil v. Rod Seigfried, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gaylor, Stephanie D. and Joshua W.

Hughes, Mary K. and Brauner, Dan R.

Lewis, Kimberly D. and Arthur D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Robert C. Sharp, 54; 24 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Wanten Farata, 41; restitution to be determined, 20 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Scott S. Manina, 60; restitution to be determined, 240 months to life in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree rape of a child-domestic violence, second-degree child molestation-domestic violence and two counts of first-degree child molestation-domestic violence.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Gary L. Wayne, Spokane; debts of $53,753.

Felicia C. Mouton, Spokane Valley; debts of $34,353

Ryan L. and Lydia J. Clark, Spokane; debts of $278,645.

Richard M. and Cynthia A. Harris, Spokane; debts of $106,305.

Joseph A. Murphy, Spokane; debts of $106,305.

Nathan T. and Jenifer M. Katsma, Spokane; debts of $171,566.

Marti M. Pfaffle, Moses Lake; debts of $109,819.

Lester M. Crutcher, Airway Heights; debts of $38,505.

Wage-earner petitions

Joshua D. and Courtney A. Meek, Moses Lake; debts of $888,787.