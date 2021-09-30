Arts Wrap: Trackside Studios, Bedtime Stories, Fall Fest and Marmot Art Space

Celebrating 15 years since Trackside Studios’ opening, exhibiting partners Chris Kelsey, Mark Moore and Gina Freuen will begin showing new ceramic works from recent firings.

A reception for the new collection will begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Following the reception, the exhibit hours will be noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays through Oct. 30.

Bedtimes Stories goes virtual

Originally scheduled as an in-person event, Humanities Washington’s Bedtime Stories is going virtual once more.

The livestreamed evening of storytelling will feature original work by Washington State poet laureate Rena Priest, as well as local and award-winning authors Charles Johnson, Jess Walter and Tiffany Midge. The free event will begin livestreaming at 6 p.m. Oct. 8. To register, visit bedtime.givesmart.com.

Fall Fest this weekend

Organized by the Downtown Spokane Partnership, this weekend’s Fall Fest and Oktoberfest celebration will feature singalongs, magic shows, dance performances, a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, face painting, pretzels, mustard, themed wine tasting and, of course, beer.

The event will take place downtown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Activities will be on Wall Street between Main Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard, at River Park Square, Riverfront Park and Parkade Plaza. For more information, visit downtownspokane.org, select “Events” and click on “Fall Fest.”

Emily Somoskey at Marmot

Opening Friday at Marmot Art Space, Walla Walla-based artist Emily Somoskey, a visiting professor at Whitman College, will be showing several large, mixed-media pieces of her recent work.

“The work she’s doing is something you’d normally see in New York,” Marmot Art Space owner Marshall Petersen said in a news release. “It’s great that we have her here in Eastern Washington, and the art is really special.”

The exhibit will be open from 3-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit marmotartspace.com.