Things to do in Spokane Oct. 1-8 – ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ ‘Family Ties,’ Nimesh Patel and Oktoberfest

Things to do

“Sunset Boulevard” – In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive domain. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Thursday through Oct. 10. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $23 adults; $12 children. (509) 334-0750.

“Family Ties & Little White Lies” – By Gary Ray Slapp. Directed by Mark D. Caldwell. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16. All shows include optional dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $12 show only; $25 dinner and show. (208) 448-1294.

Ryan McComb – Winner of the Valleyfest Clean Comedy Competition. His comedy covers a wide variety of topics including reduced-speed school zones, not understanding cars and stories from the road. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$22. (509) 318-9998.

Dumplings Cooking Class – Learn how to shape the perfect dumpling, from wonton soup to spring rolls, har gow and pot stickers. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Community Health and Wellness Fair – Representatives from more than 40 businesses, agencies and organizations will provide information on healthy living, living and future planning options, recreational activities, financial and legal choices, health insurance alternatives, home health care, health screenings, senior living choices, medical needs and much more. Washington State University Nursing Students will also perform vitals screenings, and Walgreens will offer flu shots from 9-11 a.m. Attendees can enter to win cash prizes of $150, $85 and $50. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2:23 p.m. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. Free. (509) 535-0803.

Downtown Fall Fest – Featuring singalongs, magic shows, dance performances, petting zoo, face painting, Oktoberfest celebration with beer, pretzels and house-made fermented mustard, themed wine tasting and more. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. Downtown Spokane, between Wall and Howard. Free.

Women’s Self-Defense Seminar and Charity Fundraiser – A women’s self-defense seminar. Learn how to defend yourself against common attacks. A portion of the proceeds go to the UGM Crisis Shelter for Women. Saturday, Noon-2:30 p.m. Krav Maga Spokane, 116 E. Augusta Ave. $50. (509) 326-2166.

Art on the Go Street Art Festival – Featuring street artists and muralists demonstrations. Saturday, Noon-5 p.m. New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. (509) 413-9101.

Oktoberfest – Beer, food and live performances by Royale, Echo Elysium and Rusty Jackson. Saturday, Noon-10 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“Dracula” and “Frankenstein” Double Feature – A double feature 90th anniversary celebration of “Dracula,” 75 minutes, and “Frankenstein,” 70 minutes. Saturday, 1 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $14.70. (509) 489-0570. Also available at Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene. $14.84. (844) 462-7342.

Moscowberfest – Food, drink and live entertainment along downtown Moscow’s Main Street. Visit facebook.com/moscow.chamber for tickets and details. Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Veneto Wine and Cooking Demonstration – Explore the food and wine of Veneto, Italy, in this demonstration-style class. Learn to prepare three Venetian recipes: frito misto; scallops with friend sage; and amarone risotto. Wine included with each course. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $105. (509) 822-7087.

Wine Class: Joy to the Harvest – Taste a selection of autumn-themed wines. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

A Vigil for the Healing of the Earth – Join Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho and learn about groups overcoming the effects of pollution and climate change. Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m. Old Mission State Park, Old Mission Landing, 31732 S. Mission Road, Cataldo, Idaho. Free.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18 to 35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Nimesh Patel – A comedian and Emmy-nominated writer based in New York City, where he has performed standup for more than 10 years. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Live Spokane Ghost Crew Tour – Tour the 32,000 square feet of the historic Masonic Temple in Hillyard led by Spokane Ghost Crew and hosted by the Roxie Event Center. Monday, 11 p.m. The Roxie, 5201 N. Market St. (509) 475-2500.

Cooking Class: Thai Night With Chef Lesa – Make a variety of Thai dishes highlighting spices and herbs, including green papaya salad; khai soi soup made with spicy red curry, chicken and herbs; and crispy bang bang shrimp. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Shen Yun – Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms – classical Chinese dance – along with patented scenographical effects and all-original orchestral works, Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening wisdom. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $82-$152. (509) 279-7000.

Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum – Hear local candidates’ thoughts about climate change before the November election. Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (719) 464-5555.

Social Justice Film Festival – Thursday through Oct. 17. An online celebration of the power of people and film to push for change in their homes and communities. Featuring a selection of short and feature films that highlight modern social struggles. Passes and tickets available at sjff2021.eventive.org/welcome. Presented by the Social Justice Film Institute, Northwest Film Forum and the Meaningful Movies Project. $5-$25 tickets; $75-$125 passes.

CCS Continuing Education Class: Healthy Dinners – Cut back on empty calories with grilled herbed chicken breast, baked salmon with dill, cauliflower pilaf, baked spaghetti squash, fresh Pomodoro with garlic and basil and fresh broccoli with garlic. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St., Building 1. $69. (509) 279-6144.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Rodger Lizaola – Seattle-based comedian who has opened for comics including Mike Epps, Tom Cotter, Jimmy Dore, Eddie Brill, David Brenner, Tommy Johnagan and Ty Barnett. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$18. (509) 318-9998.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical” – Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m. Oct. 8-10; Oct. 15-17; and Oct. 22-24. Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adult; $12 children 12 and younger; $15 senior and military. (509) 328-4886.

Shuler King – Comedian from South Carolina. When he isn’t on the road performing at comedy clubs and special events across the country, King works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Georgia and South Carolina at his family’s funeral business. Oct. 8 and 9, 7:30 and 10 p.m.; Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$35. (509) 318-9998.

Masterpiece Monologues: New Works – Presented by Stage Left Theater. Ten new short works make their on-screen debut. Playwrights include Pam Kingsley, Sandra Hoskins, Tom Coash, Donald E. Baker, James McLindon, David A. Miller, Colette Cullen and Jill Maynard. Performed by Anna Kay, Jeffrey Philips Christiansen, Erin Sellers, Jaron Fuglie, Rhead Shirley, Deborah Marlowe, Lynn Noel, Bridget Pretz, Thor Edgell, Bethany Fay and Nicholas Roy Morgan. Stream free on the Stage Left Vimeo and Facebook pages. Visit stagelefttheater.org for links. Oct. 8, 7-9 p.m. Free.

Big Gay Dance Party – Featuring drink and food specials, body painting, drag performances and more. Proceeds benefit Spokane AIDS Network. Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 474-1621.