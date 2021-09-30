Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 30, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Nicholas J. Tucker and Tyna L. Roberts, both of Spokane.
James K. Bogley and Natalie G. Hartford, both of Spokane.
Christopher R. Russell, of Bothell, Washington and Ashley N. King, of Kirkland, Washington
John T. Phelan and Claire E. Nelson, both of Liberty Lake.
Andrew J. Markley and Rebecca M. Wright, both of Spokane.
Zachary E. Cohen and Eryn M. Smith, both of Spokane.
Jacob B. Yedica and Kira B. Overin, both of Shelley, Idaho.
Jacob R. Hanson and Karsyn K. Bryant, both of Spokane Valley.
Robert L. Jessup and Tetiana Voloshyna, both of Spokane Valley.
Edward G. McGrath and Robyn D. Crombie, both of Medical Lake.
John X. Dever and Katherine R. Kauffman, both of Spokane.
Shirlwin J. Watt, of Colbert and Blake K. Clerke, of Spokane.
Dionte J. Berry and Brittany A. Davi, both of Spokane Valley.
Aaron R. Bell and Savannah G. Ward, both of Meridian.
Ali K. Abbas and Megan M. Crewdson, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
FR Bach Housing IV, LLC, et al., v. Lyndell K. Lentz, restitution of premises.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Brandon C. Jarvis, restitution of premises.
Charles Brennan, et al., v. FCA US LLC, complaint.
Richard Sadler v. ICDI Repair LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Stewart, Crystal and Charles
Kehrer, Bruce A. and Lori J.
Hughes, Mary K and Brauner, Dan R.
Petersen, Donna J. and Martin, Derrick D.
Fisher, Teresa S. and John D.
Galloway, Melanie and William R.
Lee, Colby M. and Andee A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge John O. Cooney
Jason D. Shewalter, 33; $3,438.61 restitution, 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Miranda M. Zitting, also known as Miranda Montesanozittin and Miranda M. Montesano, 38; three days in jail with credit for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Xavair R. Harvey, 29; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Thaishaun J. Hunter, 23; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
