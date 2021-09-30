From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas J. Tucker and Tyna L. Roberts, both of Spokane.

James K. Bogley and Natalie G. Hartford, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Russell, of Bothell, Washington and Ashley N. King, of Kirkland, Washington

John T. Phelan and Claire E. Nelson, both of Liberty Lake.

Andrew J. Markley and Rebecca M. Wright, both of Spokane.

Zachary E. Cohen and Eryn M. Smith, both of Spokane.

Jacob B. Yedica and Kira B. Overin, both of Shelley, Idaho.

Jacob R. Hanson and Karsyn K. Bryant, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert L. Jessup and Tetiana Voloshyna, both of Spokane Valley.

Edward G. McGrath and Robyn D. Crombie, both of Medical Lake.

John X. Dever and Katherine R. Kauffman, both of Spokane.

Shirlwin J. Watt, of Colbert and Blake K. Clerke, of Spokane.

Dionte J. Berry and Brittany A. Davi, both of Spokane Valley.

Aaron R. Bell and Savannah G. Ward, both of Meridian.

Ali K. Abbas and Megan M. Crewdson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

FR Bach Housing IV, LLC, et al., v. Lyndell K. Lentz, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Brandon C. Jarvis, restitution of premises.

Charles Brennan, et al., v. FCA US LLC, complaint.

Richard Sadler v. ICDI Repair LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stewart, Crystal and Charles

Kehrer, Bruce A. and Lori J.

Hughes, Mary K and Brauner, Dan R.

Petersen, Donna J. and Martin, Derrick D.

Fisher, Teresa S. and John D.

Galloway, Melanie and William R.

Lee, Colby M. and Andee A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Jason D. Shewalter, 33; $3,438.61 restitution, 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Miranda M. Zitting, also known as Miranda Montesanozittin and Miranda M. Montesano, 38; three days in jail with credit for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Xavair R. Harvey, 29; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Thaishaun J. Hunter, 23; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.