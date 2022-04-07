What’s Worth Watching: ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Julia,’ ‘Outlaws’ and ‘RPDR’

Based on Mick Herron’s spy novel series, “Slow Horses” follows a downcast team of MI5 operatives assigned to “Slough House,” the organization’s catch all for screwups. Desk-bound and relegated to paper pushing, the agents are bored almost to the point of quitting until they suddenly find themselves at the center of a dangerous case.

The cast includes Oscar winner Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce. “Slow Horses” is available on Apple TV+.

‘Julia’ (2022)

If you, like me, can’t get enough of Julia Child, look no further. Based on true events documented over the course of her life, this multipart series follows Child (Sarah Lancashire) on a mission to demystify the art of French cooking for the masses. Created by Daniel Goldfarb, the series also stars David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth and Fran Kranz.

“Julia” is available on HBO Max.

‘The Outlaws’ (2022)

A group of minor lawbreakers serving out their respective community service sentences comes to rely on each other when one of them gets into a jam with the mob. Starring and co-created by Stephen Merchant, the six-part series also features Christopher Walken, Clare Perkins, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Eleanor Tomlinson and Darren Boyd.

“The Outlaws” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race:

Season 14’ (2022)

After last week’s double elimination, and an end finally in sight, the competition continues in earnest. Drag performers from all over the U.S. showcase their makeup, sewing, runway, dancing, acting and singing skills in an all-out race to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs at 8 p.m. Fridays on VH1 and Saturday mornings on Apple TV+.