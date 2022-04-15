Man in satisfactory condition after potentially ‘life-threatening’ stab wounds sustained in north Spokane fight

The man who sustained “extremely life-threatening” stab wounds during a fight Tuesday night in north Spokane is in satisfactory condition, according to Ariana Lake, a spokesperson at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Satisfactory condition means vital signs are stable and within normal limits, and the patient is conscious and comfortable.

Police officers were called around 7:50 p.m. to 6818 N. Atlantic St. for a reported stabbing and found Ralph Kinerson lying on the ground in front of the residence, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Barclay D. Bennett, 45, was charged with first-degree assault and was in the Spokane County Jail on Friday with bond set at $500,000.

Documents said an officer noted a stab wound to Kinerson’s chest and one below his armpit. Medical personnel located a third stab wound on Kinerson’s “lower-left flank.”

Doctors said Kinerson’s injuries were “extremely life-threatening and created a high probability of death,” documents said.

A friend of Kinerson’s told police she was hanging out with Kinerson at the residence when someone knocked on the door. Bennett and Kinerson then got into a physical altercation on the ground in front of the residence, and Kinerson began to yell, “He’s stabbing me.”