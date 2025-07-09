Suspected arsonist identified after Tuesday’s fire spree

Horne is also "wanted on an unrelated domestic violence charge," according to police. (Courtesy of Spokane Police)

Spokane police are asking the public’s help to find a man suspected of setting multiple fires early Tuesday, including one that caused substantial damage to a church office and youth center.

Police named Chad A. Horne as a suspect in the arson, which occurred near downtown Spokane in the early morning, according to a Spokane Police Department news release .

Horne, who has used the name “Misty,” was arrested in June 2024 after he was accused of setting fires in bushes and a portable toilet that burned from the inside out, according to court records. Horne was located after an acquaintance of his from Hope House witnessed him lighting the last of the fires near Walnut Street and First Avenue, according to the court documents. The acquaintance alerted staff at Hope House, who reported the incident to police. Staff at Hope House had known Horne for multiple years and identified him as the cause of a business fire that occurred in May 2024 when shown surveillance footage of the crime, court records said.

Horne initially faced a charge of second-degree arson and reckless burning, but he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless burning and was sentenced to two months in jail in December.

Officers have a warrant for Horne, 37, who faces a domestic violence charge separate from Tuesday’s events.

Horne is white and approximately 5-feet-11 tall, has a slim build and typically has dyed hair or wears wigs.

Police are asking anyone that knows Horne’s whereabout or has footage of the fires to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Targets of the fires included:

• My Fresh Basket, 1030 W. Summit Parkway. A door of the grocery was damaged.

• A former house, 310 S. Grant St., now used as an office and youth center for Orchard Christian Fellowship. The home suffered significant damage.

• An electric vehicle charger near the Washington State University-Spokane campus.