Evacuations lifted after multiple fires erupt near SFCC

Smoke rises above the Spokane river Tuesday afternoon. Smoke seen Tuesday afternoon from the Elliott fire along the Spokane River near the T.J. Meenach Bridge. (Corbin Vanderby / The Spokesman-Review)

Officials put Spokane Falls Community College under an evacuation after new fires broke out along the Spokane River Tuesday. All evacuation orders had been lifted by about 5:30 p.m.

Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for the Washington Department of Natural Resources, said crews believe the fire has “four separate starts.” Multiple teams and engines were dispatched to the area across from Pettet Drive, he said.

A call came in at 2:30 p.m. to respond to a fire near 2882 W. Elliott Dr.

Rodruck said the fire burned 4 to 5 acres. Spokane Falls Community College was among the locations placed under a level 3 evacuation, meaning residents should leave immediately.

At the scene in the area of North Pettet Drive and West Nora Avenue, overlooking the Spokane River, a helicopter was seen picking up water and dropping it over the trees. Connor Nikkola, DNR’s Natural Areas Manager for the northeast region, said on scene that firefighters were engaged in structure protection at a group of apartments nearby. Hand crews, tenders and engines were all assigned to the fire, he said . No structures had been lost.

The Spokane Fire Department’s union wrote on Facebook Tuesday afternoon 60% of their fire engine crews were engage in fighting the fire.

Wind was a factor but didn’t appear to be making the blaze worse, according to Spokane Fire Department spokesperson Justin de Ruyter. The fires appear to be “suspicious,” he said. It comes on the heels of six reported arson fires in downtown Spokane Tuesday morning, all under investigation by the Spokane Police Department.

As of 5:30 p.m. Nikkola said the fire isn’t 100% lined but with the amount of resources there, it should be wrapped up in the next few hours. All level three evacuations have also been dropped to level 1. The cause of the fire still has not been confirmed but fire investigators are on scene.

This report will be updated.