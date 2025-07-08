Barker steps down as U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington

After only five months in office, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Richard Barker stepped down from his role Monday to return to private practice in Spokane.

Prior to his appointment, Barker served as a federal prosecutor and adjunct professor at Gonzaga University School of Law. He was assistant U.S. Attorney from 2014-19 in Washington, D.C., before joining the Eastern District in 2019 as an assistant U.S. Attorney. He prosecuted a number of violent crimes in these roles, including homicides and drug trafficking in the Spokane area, a news release said.

Barker was the first Eastern Washington U.S. Attorney to try a case to verdict during his appointment.

“Serving as a federal prosecutor has been the highlight of my career,” Barker said in the release. “It has been an honor to represent the United States and seek justice for victims and their families.”

He will be succeeded by Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Van Marter, the release said.

Van Marter has been active in fentanyl education in Spokane, and oversees cases involving violent crimes in Indian country and child exploitation, according to a 2024 U.S. Attorney’s Office release said.

“I’m honored to pass the torch to Acting U.S. Attorney Van Marter,” Barker said in the recent release. “Steph has dedicated her career to the Department of Justice and she will lead this office with the same honor, integrity and commitment to justice as those who have served before her.”