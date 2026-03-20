Shadle Park High student arrested for pulling gun out at school, police say

A Shadle Park High School student who police say pulled out a gun during an altercation with two other students Thursday morning was arrested later that night at his home.

The teen, whose name was not released because he’s a minor, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a weapon on school property, according to Spokane Police Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department.

Shadle Park High and nearby Glover Middle School and MAP middle and high schools were placed on lockdown as police searched for the teen who ran from campus, according to an email from Spokane Public Schools to families and staff at the three schools.

The schools transitioned a short time later into “secure and teach” for the rest of the day, making learning activities continue as normal inside the school with exterior doors locked and monitored.

The gun incident followed a reported bomb threat and another report of a gas leak. Emergency responders determined both were unfounded and school proceeded as normal.

There’s no indication the threats and the gun incident were related, according to school officials.