10 under $10 for April 22-29 – Blake Braley, ‘First Time Home,’ Safari and ‘Pride and Prejudice’

1 “First Time Home” – 7 p.m. Friday, Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. When four cousins learned that their grandfather in Mexico was gravely ill, they traveled to their family’s ancestral village in Oaxaca for the first time. The youth recorded video letters to share with their parents and other relatives in the U.S. who are farmworkers and have not seen their relatives in Mexico in more than 15 years. Through a mixture of Spanish, Triqui and English, they got to know their grandparents, aunts and uncles. Directed by Noemi Librado Sanchez, Heriberto Ventura, Esmirna Librado and Esmeralda Ventura. Donations accepted. The showing will be followed by a panel discussion. For more information, visit magiclanternonmain.com. Admission: FREE

2 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

3 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should arrive 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members, dancers ages 18 and younger.

5 My Own Worst Enemy – 8:45 p.m. Friday, Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. Cover group My Own Worst Enemy visits Bolo’s Bar and Grill. For more information, visit Bolo’s Bar and Grill on Facebook. Admission: FREE

6 “Pride and Prejudice” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eastern Washington University, Showalter Hall Auditorium, 526 Fifth St., Cheney. Elizabeth Bennet is determined to never marry despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn. Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, this production was adapted for stage by Kate Hamill. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and April 29 and 30; 2 p.m. Sunday; and 5 p.m. April 28. For more information, visit ewu.edu and search “Pride and Prejudice.” Admission: $10 for general admission; $2 for students.

7 “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Schuler Performing Arts Center, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy follows four young Athenians through a forest of confusion and fairies until finally all spells are broken and the lovers are reunited with their true counterparts. For more information, visit North Idaho College Theatre Department on Facebook. Admission: FREE

8 Heather King Band – 8 p.m. Friday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Cover group the Heather King Band visits Curley’s Hauser Junction. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit curleys.biz. Admission: FREE

9 Pamela Jean – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Singer-songwriter Pamela Jean visits MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall. For more information, visit MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall on Facebook. Admission: FREE

10 “The Velvet Queen” – 7 p.m. Saturday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Wildlife photographer Vincent Munier and novelist Sylvain Tesson explore valleys searching for animals like the snow leopard. Directed by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier. 92 minutes. For more information, visit kenworthy.org. Admission: $6.50