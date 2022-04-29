Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew F. Kovich and Chelsea S. McKaskill, both of Spokane Valley.

Harper H. Havko and Meghan E. Z. Jacobson, both of Spokane.

Jacob Z. Hughes and Clarissa M. Richards, both of Spokane.

Jordan T. Prestholt and Samantha R. Priest, both of Medical Lake.

Tyler J. Timmons and Tiffany J. Williamson, both of Spokane.

Jacob B. Hedrick, of Otis Orchards and Kennedy R. Berezay, of Newman Lake.

Joseph P. O’Neal and Donna L. Swanson, both of Spokane.

Samuel Joklur and Teri L. C. Swancara, both of Spokane.

Kyle T. Perrin and Hayley C. Schermerhorn, both of Post Falls.

Brandon L. Gamman and Katherine V. Izakson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

PSP Adams Square LLC v. Jacob Northup, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc v. James Dunn, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Johnny Russell, restitution of premises.

Jesse A. Greenough v. Timothy Albarado, restitution of premises.

S H Partners of Spokane LLC v. Appleway Group LLC, breach of contract.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Gabriel Wolfley, restitution of premises.

Kelley Clark v. Wendy Skaife, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Deleda Vanerdoes, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. James A. Hargrove, money claimed owed.

JMAC Ready Mix Division v. Judson R. McDaniel, II, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Dustin K. Knodel Moats, money claimed owed.

JMAC Resources v. McArthur Contractors, money claimed owed.

Watson Management Company v. Willie Burbidge, restitution of premises.

Curtis Taylor v. Samuel I. Wilson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

N&N Realty v. Justine A. DeMar, restitution of premises.

Michael J. Rhodes v. Laura L. Spratt, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Chateau Properties v. Jim Maule, restitution of premises.

Andrew Fairchok v. Patrick Hinkley, complaint for breach of lease.

Anastacia Staben v. Janice Eseke, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Noller, Alexander N. and Clowers, Hannah R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Roberto C. Perez, 41; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Julio Ramirez, 33; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Michael P. Price

Ashley N. Alldredge, 31; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree escape.

Justen M. Billings also known as Justin M. Billings, 28; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jeremy L. Cronk, 37; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Braden G. Waters, 22; 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Terrence M. Kelley, 51; 13 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Ryan B. Denham, 22; 14 months in prison with credit given for 51 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.