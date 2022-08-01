Conklin leads prosecutor race, Haskell, Collins narrowly behind

Three candidates were locked in a tight race for Spokane County prosecutor Tuesday night as the embattled incumbent Republican, Larry Haskell, faces a tough re-election bid.

Non-partisan candidate Deb Conklin, a 69-year-old pastor with prosecuting experience, led the race with 27.8% of the vote, followed by Haskell, who received 26.9%. Republican Stefanie Collins, a longtime deputy prosecuting attorney, sat at a close third with 24.1%, while Republican Stephanie Olsen trailed at 20.3%. Just 21.4% of voters cast their ballot, with more votes expected to be counted Wednesday.

Haskell drew no challengers when he ran for re-election the first time, but after his wife’s racist rants on social media, three of them jumped into oppose Haskell’s run for a third term.

Earlier this year, after an Inlander article exposed the racist comments by Haskell’s wife, Lesley, Haskell apologized before defending the integrity of his office.

All Haskell’s opponents said the incident tarnished the reputation of the prosecutor’s office and hope to take the office in a new direction if they were to be elected.

Haskell running unopposed last election cycle pushed Conklin, the most progressive candidate in the race, to reactivate her bar license in order to challenge Haskell. She supports a variety of alternatives to incarceration and supports for defendants pre-trial. Conklin also campaigned on higher standards for charging suspects as a way to push law enforcement to do more thorough investigation.

Haskell is focused on victims and accountability for offenders in what, if elected, he said would be his last term. Haskell is also concerned about an increase in crime, but blames the problem on the state Supreme Court overturning Washington’s drug possession law and the Legislature reducing penalties for certain crimes.

He raised the most money out of any candidate in the race at more than $38,000 and was endorsed by the Spokane Police Guild, Republicans of Spokane County, and several of the deputy prosecutors he employs.

Collins hopes to target repeat offenders by working with law enforcement and is concerned about a backlog of domestic violence cases. She plans to add “accountability plans” to plea agreements in hopes of encouraging suspects to reflect on the trauma they caused the community.

While Collins had the most individual donors of any candidate, she raised less than Haskell and Olsen at about $33,800.

Olsen said she was motivated to run due to poor management currently in the prosecutor’s office, which she blames in part, for an increase in crime in Spokane.