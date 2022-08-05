Haskell pulls ahead of Conklin in race for prosecutor; Anderson still on track to advance in Secy. of State race
Aug. 5, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:59 p.m.
Incumbent Republican Larry Haskell now leads the field in the primary election for Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney.
On election night, Haskell narrowly trailed challenger Deb Conklin, a progressive pastor running without a party affiliation. But he’s consistently gained ground since Tuesday as more votes are counted.
As of Friday, Haskell had taken a slight lead with 28% of the vote compared to 27% for Conklin. Roughly 26,500 ballots have yet to be counted.
A Haskell-Conklin matchup in the November general election is the most likely scenario, but the race has not yet been called as Republican Stefanie Collins, a longtime Spokane County deputy prosecutor, has 24% of the vote.
Fellow Republican Stephanie Olsen, a lawyer with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, rounds out the field with 20%.
In statewide elections, it’s still unclear which candidate will face off in the general election against Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who’s running without a party affiliation, has 13% of the vote.
Two GOP candidates are close behind.
State Sen. Keith Wagoner and United Health data scientist Bob Hagglund both have 12% of the vote.
Roughly 133,000 votes have yet to be counted statewide.
