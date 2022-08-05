Haskell pulls ahead of Conklin in race for prosecutor; Anderson still on track to advance in Secy. of State race

Incumbent Republican Larry Haskell now leads the field in the primary election for Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney.

On election night, Haskell narrowly trailed challenger Deb Conklin, a progressive pastor running without a party affiliation. But he’s consistently gained ground since Tuesday as more votes are counted.

As of Friday, Haskell had taken a slight lead with 28% of the vote compared to 27% for Conklin. Roughly 26,500 ballots have yet to be counted.

A Haskell-Conklin matchup in the November general election is the most likely scenario, but the race has not yet been called as Republican Stefanie Collins, a longtime Spokane County deputy prosecutor, has 24% of the vote.

Fellow Republican Stephanie Olsen, a lawyer with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, rounds out the field with 20%.

In statewide elections, it’s still unclear which candidate will face off in the general election against Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who’s running without a party affiliation, has 13% of the vote.

Two GOP candidates are close behind.

State Sen. Keith Wagoner and United Health data scientist Bob Hagglund both have 12% of the vote.

Roughly 133,000 votes have yet to be counted statewide.