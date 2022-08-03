Woman dies in mid-morning Spokane Valley house fire

One woman is dead after a house fire in Spokane Valley on Wednesday morning, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said.

The fire department received a call of smoke coming from a garage at about 11:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of South Clinton Road, just north of 32nd Street, said Patrick Erickson, a fire department spokesman.

An older woman was pulled from the residence, Erickson said. First responders attempted CPR , but she died on scene, he said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 12 minutes, said Julie Happy, a fire department spokesperson.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, Erickson said.

Spokane Valley Police Department detectives also were on scene to investigate the death, Police Chief Dave Ellis said. The woman’s identity will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area until at least 3 p.m. while nearby roads are closed during the investigation.