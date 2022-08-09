Molotov cocktail causes Hillyard attic fire

A Molotov cocktail caused an attic to catch fire late Monday night in the Hillyard neighborhood.

The Spokane Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of East Everett Avenue. Firefighters reported smoke from the top floor of a 1 ½-story home that appeared vacant, with plywood covering all doors and windows.

Firefighters found a fire in the attic caused by a Molotov cocktail – a glass container filled with gasoline, firefighters said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A few neighbors reported seeing several fire trucks lining Everett Avenue, but they did not see flames or smoke.

Shaylyn Crooks-Parkhill said she was asleep; the fire and the commotion surrounding it surprisingly did not awaken her.

Crooks-Parkhill said numerous cars were regularly parked along the street outside the house.

“This is the quietest our block has been in the two years that we’ve lived here,” Crooks-Parkhill said of the short time since the house became boarded up.

People’s belongings could be seen Tuesday afternoon on the curb outside the home.

No injuries were reported. The Spokane Fire Special Investigation Unit is investigating .