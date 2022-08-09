The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 78° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Molotov cocktail causes Hillyard attic fire

Aug. 9, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:21 p.m.

A Molotov cocktail caused the attic of this home on East Everett Avenue in northeast Spokane to catch fire Monday night. The Spokane Fire Department is investigating the fire.  (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
A Molotov cocktail caused the attic of this home on East Everett Avenue in northeast Spokane to catch fire Monday night. The Spokane Fire Department is investigating the fire.  (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A Molotov cocktail caused an attic to catch fire late Monday night in the Hillyard neighborhood.

The Spokane Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of East Everett Avenue. Firefighters reported smoke from the top floor of a 1 ½-story home that appeared vacant, with plywood covering all doors and windows.

Firefighters found a fire in the attic caused by a Molotov cocktail – a glass container filled with gasoline, firefighters said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A few neighbors reported seeing several fire trucks lining Everett Avenue, but they did not see flames or smoke.

Shaylyn Crooks-Parkhill said she was asleep; the fire and the commotion surrounding it surprisingly did not awaken her.

Crooks-Parkhill said numerous cars were regularly parked along the street outside the house.

“This is the quietest our block has been in the two years that we’ve lived here,” Crooks-Parkhill said of the short time since the house became boarded up.

People’s belongings could be seen Tuesday afternoon on the curb outside the home.

No injuries were reported. The Spokane Fire Special Investigation Unit is investigating .

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety