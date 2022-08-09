Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lori Shauvin v. David Reeder, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Pulkit Gupta v. Gabrielle Ellis, restitution of premises.

Secured Investments High Yield Fund II LLC v. Hayli Hill-Brown, restitution of premises.

J D Wolfe LLC v. Edward Childers, restitution of premises.

Beverly Chapman v. Marie Grignon, restitution of premises.

Ryan McCoshum v. SS Wind Expressions LLC, property damages.

Joseph Reagin v. Calvin Stevens, Jr., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Cross Kelly v. Hurliman Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., complaint for damages.

Florence Barcellos v. Cody Dorn, et al., complaint for damages.

Kathleen Burchett v. Tracy Walker, complaint for damages.

Kristen Guenzel and Scott Harmon v. Linton Construction LLC, Hartford Insurance Company, et al., complaint.

Anthony Delapaz v. Celina Aguayo, complaint for damages.

Daniel A. Garabedian v. Wendy Skaife, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Lawrence B. and Laurie A. Miller v. Stephen H. and Richelle G. Mills, complaint.

Tangen Properties LLC v. Scottsdale Insurance Company, Hub International Northwest LLC, et al., complaint.

Deryk Terril and Daniel Enholm v. South Hill Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Inc., complaint for damages.

Andrew Canfield v. Gary Leon, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Bryan A. Braman, money claimed owed.

iRE LLC v. Darrell Routien, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Vance Polello, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Sarah A. Hurzeler, money claimed owed.

Sofi Lending Corp. v. Gabriel Harrington, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Trevor J. Larson, money claimed owed.

GHPC Corporation v. Matthew D. O’Neal, restitution of premises.

Steven Depiro v. Hugh Belt, restitution of premises.

Kenneth Castro-Centeno v. Mark Fey, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Marquez, Vanessa and Raejean T.

Anderson, Joseph A. and Teryl S.

Van Sickle, Russell P. and Elizabeth H.

Williams, Dora A. and Jermaine M.

Schlichting, Lauren S. and Christopher A.

Berman, Tracy J. and Jeffery W.

Campbell, Taylor and Sarah H.

Goode, Janelle L. and Scott L.

Maassen, Krista E. and Peter E. C.

Putnam, Nicole E. and Jeffrey W.

Ostafin, Stacy N. and Christopher J.

Emmett, Jessica M. and Damon W.

Jones, Crystalyn M. and Derik A.

Loveall, Christina M. and Jockie L., III

Mulnix, Rhyllie L. and Steven E.

Peightal, Jessica L. and John K.

Noll, Richard S. and Lungren, Judith A.

Adrian, Lindsay M. and Michael J.

Russell, Ellen A. and Troy

Sifontes-Wattenford, Karen A. and Wattenford, Wesley M.

Graves, Ryan J. and Chelsey I.

Smith, Joshua P. and Evonne M.

Wright, Carolyn M. and Thomas W.

Legal separations granted

Lozier, Aleen C. and Brian A.

Corser, Aubrie and Daniel

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Robert J. Galliher, 53; 139 days in jail with credit given for 139 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Michael P. Price

Brian D. Braid, 56; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Xavier E. Mitchell, 22; four months in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Bradley A. Taylor, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Everette D. Alonge, 22; $532 in restitution, 17 months in prison with credit given for 80 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

David M. Clutinger, 53; 78 months to life in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree rape.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Adrian M. Worley, 50; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Aiden M. Correa, 24; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Eric G. Griffith, 40; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Travis J. Delaney, 45; four months in jail with credit given for four months served, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning with domestic violence.

Dustin B. Fitzgarrald, 27; 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Michael J. Salo, 48; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

James L. Rhodes, 45; 24 months in an alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Amanda R. Jaggar, 35; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Tony Hazel

Gerald R. Fox, 68; $4,208.84 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and third-degree malicious mischief.

Ronald M. Jones, 55; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree promotion of prostitution.

Davidson C. Baker, 25; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless endangerment.

Jason R. Degler, 35; 12 months in prison with credit given for 106 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty of second-degree attempted felony escape and second-degree assault.

Janet L. Slocum, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kerry W. Kinnon, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Sharese D. Patterson, Spokane; debts of $36,926.

Anthony E. Miller, Spokane; debts of $50,461.

Allison Lynn, Spokane; debts $15,657.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jessica C. Pleger, 41; 47 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Judge Donna Wilson

Brent A. Glass, 49; 153 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Amlen C. Knapp, 51; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, no contact order violation.

Travis R. Pittman, 40; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua H. Rivas, 33; 30 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Bradley A. Taylor, 36; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Todd E. Hickman, 56; 20 days in jail, no contact order violation.

William J. Smith, 36; 15 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Taston Lometo, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Brandon R. Berk, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Vivien C. Britton, 63; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jenifer L. Carter, 43; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

McLean J. Fagerness, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Ashley N. Frost, 33; one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ryan L. Greer, 28; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.