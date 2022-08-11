Riff Raff on her way to rock royalty with Life on Earth

Alynda Segarra is the anomaly during an era in which fame is currency. Segarra, who is Hurray for the Riff Raff in the same manner that Trent Reznor is Nail Inch Nails, doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

The intense Bronx native isn’t worried about a fan being offended by social media. Segarra, 34, is cut from the same cloth as such dynamic and unapologetic female recording artists as Fiona Apple and Ani DiFranco.

The bold singer-songwriter just cares about music. Hurray for the Riff Raff’s eighth album, “Life on Earth,” is raw and refreshing. Segarra hits listeners in the gut with her urgent, visceral tunes. Like Bruce Springsteen, Segarra champions the underdog, who has to keep moving like a shark.

“Wolves,” Life on Earth’s initial track is an anthem that comes directly from Segarra’s experience.

“I wrote this because I have spent a lifetime running,” Segarra said. “From leaving my home at 17, to wandering the country, from running from dangerous situations, from roles and norms expected of me, from so-called natural disasters caused by a climate emergency. I wrote it thinking about people and creatures who must pack up and go, running for their lives. During the pandemic all my old ways of dealing with pain and trauma failed me. I couldn’t go anywhere.”

Segarra began jogging daily throughout the French Quarter and found a therapist in 2020. She then focused on writing and recording the songs that make up “Life on Earth.” “Rhododendron,” which is from the perspective of a plant, is one of the most trippy and clever songs penned by Segarra.

“(This is) the natural world speaking,” Segarra said. “It’s finding rebellion in plant life. Being called by the natural world around you and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. It’s a psychedelic trip.”

The earnest “Rosemary Tears” is the most moving song on the album.

“It’s a reflection on my experience with time and its passing,” Segarra said. “It’s the realization that I cannot go back and fix what has been broken.”

Segarra is deep and at times dark but she has her lighthearted side and surprises when asked about her favorites while growing up in New York.

“It was Jerry Lewis, not Jerry Lee Lewis,” Segarra said. “As a child I had an obsession with ’50s era TV and film. I had a box set of Martin and Lewis that I would watch on repeat.

“At one point I even slept with a framed photograph of Jerry Lewis in elementary school. That wasn’t very popular with my classmates.”

Segarra’s favorite band changed the world during the ’60s.

“Being a Beatle just seemed like so much fun,” Segarra said. “You got to make psychedelic love songs with your friends for years? What’s better than that?”

At some point Segarra hopes to try her hand at another art.

“My secret dream is to make films,” Segarra said. “I love telling stories and I have always written with images in mind.”

Considering that Hurray for the Riff Raff, which will perform Saturday at the Lucky You Lounge, has made a name for itself, Segarra should be confident enough to make a film.

“I’d love to write a memoir,” Segarra said.

Since Segarra has enough experience for such a book project, she has the material, which would be as compelling as “Life on Earth.”