Hunter Goodman knocks in two, Spokane Indians down Hillsboro for third straight win

Hunter Goodman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the visiting Spokane Indians beat and the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 in the third game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday.

The third-place Indians (20-18) won their third in a row and are 4 1/2 games behind first-place Eugene (25-14) in the NWL second half and move three games behind Vancouver (23-15) in the overall season record for a potential playoff tiebreaker.

Eugene, the league’s first-half champ, downed Vancouver 4-2 for their third straight win over the C’s.

Tied at 4-4 entering the seventh, Braiden Ward led the frame off with a walk, then stole second and third and scored on a throwing error by pitcher Junior Mieses.

The Indians built an early 3-0 lead. Mateo Gil and Robby Martin Jr hit run-scoring doubles in the second inning, then Hunter Goodman had an RBI single in the third.

Hillsboro tied in the bottom of the third as Ryan Bliss knocked in a pair on a sinking liner that got by centerfielder Bladimir Restituyo for a triple and an RBI double by Caleb Roberts.

Both teams picked up runs in the fifth to keep the score knotted.

Anderson Pilar, normally a reliever, drew his second straight starting assignment for the Indians. He went five innings and allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Boby Johnson (2-2) struck out two over two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and Anderson Bido tossed two scoreless for his third save of the season.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.