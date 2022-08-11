Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lincoln A. Clark and Amanda L. L. Randolph, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Dryden P. Kendall and Willow C. F. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth R. Courtney and Melanie V. Cermeno, both of Spokane Valley.

Skyler J. Furguiel and Makenna N. Mays, both of Spokane.

Mson M. Miosy and Beslynn Sichiro, both of Spokane.

Jamison T. Galloway and Angelina P. Moskalenko, both of Spokane Valley.

Riley M. Collins, of Liberty Lake, and Jennifer L. Warren, of Spokane Valley.

Dione E. Thompson and Paula E. Mitchell, both of Spokane.

Dillon J. Frazer and Samantha R. Gamache, both of Spokane.

Christian M. Nielsen and Sarina J. Heizer, both of Spokane Valley.

Sisco A. Miller and Alexandria G. O’Dell, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathanael I. Budda and Amber N. Gay, both of Spokane Valley.

Terral J. Lay and Rachel B. Deryan, both of Spokane.

David Frolov and Alina S. Tsyukalo, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey R. Buffkin and Charlene L. Raschko, both of Spokane.

Luke W. Gerrells and Marisa A. Meyer, both of Liberty Lake.

Matthew S. Forman and Tori C. Lennox, both of Post Falls.

Sean K. Stoudt and Mara K. Baldwin, both of Chicago.

James C. May and Tierra L. Hamm, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Sandra Deccio, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Lanzce Douglass v. Harley C. Douglass, seeking quiet title.

Mustafa Baigzad v. Michael Flynn, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Ferda LLC v. Fire Insurance Exchange, complaint.

Kimberly L. Clements v. Sarah M. Harvey, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Hailey Bias v. Jade Swenson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

King, Jessica K. and Peter J.

Torbitt, Brooke J. and Michael D., Sr.

Ganea, Alexandru and Deanna M.

Hall, Leanna J. and Gage R. M.

Randock, Madison J. and Kendall, Taylor J.

Sumner, Trisha G. and Timothy S.

Geutlin, Ashley B. and Brooks H.

McIlhargey, Rocky R. and Teresa

Legal separations granted

Hocking, Taylor and Phillip

Aletter, Sonja and Evans, John C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Joshua H. Rivas, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Matthew D. Waggoner, 40; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Marlon C. Pratt, Jr., 22; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Timothy H. Leonard, 34; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jose A. Valdez Castro, 36; 99 days in jail with credit given for 99 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic burglary and harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jessica L. Carden, Spokane Valley; debts of $76,699.

Kasandra L. Seeber, Moses Lake; debts of $38,291.

Jennifer L. Seward, Colbert; debts of $43,708.

Aleksandr V. and Larisa N. Grebenyuk, Spokane; debts of $51,336.

Robert D. and Jenilee A. Schmidt, Spokane; debts of $110,193.

Nicole C. Ferguson, Mead; debts of $36,213.

Richard K. Elmore, Spokane; debts of $211,132.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kendra R. Abrahamson, 31; 10 days in jail converted to five days of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Andrea D. Arnold, 38; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Crystle M. Bazan, 42; 60 days in jail converted to 59 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Barclay D. Bennett, 45; 73 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Jacob W. Conner, 31; 19 days in jail, false statement.

Daniel R. Gamble, 32; 18 days in jail, theft and second-degree trespassing.

Evan A. L. Ola, 29; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ashley L. Raymond, 37; seven days in jail, false statement.

Pierre D. Rhodes, 24; 14 days in jail, theft.