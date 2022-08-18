Firefighters quickly extinguish brush fire near South Hill water tower at 14th and Grand
Aug. 18, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:23 p.m.
Firefighters quickly stopped a brush fire that briefly sent smoke into the air around a busy South Hill intersection Thursday afternoon.
A passerby called in the fire about 4:15 p.m., Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said. Crews from the downtown Spokane Fire Station No. 1 quickly stopped the fire, which was on city property at the water tower at 14th Avenue and Grand Boulevard.
The fire burned an area of about 25-by-25 feet, Schaeffer said. No structures, including the water tower, were damaged by the fire.
Firefighters were unable to determine a cause.
Schaeffer said fire and medical calls have been up in the last couple of days, likely as result of the heat. There were up about 10% on Thursday.
“It’s been exceedingly busy,” Schaeffer said. “The extreme temperatures on both ends of the spectrum always tends to exacerbate the volume.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.