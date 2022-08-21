Nwannediya Kalu, S-R high school intern

Q: What experience this summer meant the most to you?

A: The experiences that meant the most were forming great relationships with the editors.

Q: What do you wish others who are your age understood better (or appreciated more) about local news? And after a summer in a newsroom, what misconceptions do you think others your age might have?

A: I want people my age to understand how much hard work goes into the news and the amount of time that is put in to make sure people’s stories are truly heard.

Q: What surprised you about working for a newspaper?

A: What surprised me about working for a newspaper is how much interviewing truly goes into the process and all the amazing things you get to see based off the fact you’re a reporter.

Q: Did you learn skills that you believe will help you in the future? What are they?

A: Skills I learned that will help me in the future are patience and differentiating quantity over quality.

Q: What are you plans this autumn?

A: My plans this autumn are to continue with school, dance and learning how to play an acoustic guitar!