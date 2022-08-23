Fire causes $75K in damages to residence near Spokane County Courthouse
Aug. 23, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:07 p.m.
A fire caused about $75,000 in damages Tuesday to a multifamily residence a couple blocks from the Spokane County Courthouse.
Firefighters responded around 11 a.m. to the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue and found flames coming from one side of a residence, with heavy smoke visible from the eave lines and attic vents, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. All occupants evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.
Crews contained the blaze to the room of origin and extinguished it within 10 minutes, the department said. Seven fire apparatuses and 23 firefighters responded to fight the fire.
No one was injured. The Spokane Fire Special Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
