Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan M. Keeling and Cynthia M. Keeler, both of Spokane Valley.

Armand D. Mauro and Mahdieh Lashgari, both of Spokane.

Stephen W. Campbell and Gloria E. Wehmeyer, both of Spokane Valley.

Todd R. Marjama, of Airway Heights, and Lindsay M. McFadden, of Hartland, Vt.

Benjamin P. Powers and Brittany N. Peters, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth M. McArthur and Elaina D. Little, both of Spokane.

Samantha L. Malott and Talia R. Candler, both of Spokane Valley.

Owen B. McDonald and Ashley R. Clemons, both of Spokane Valley.

Kody M. Smith and Kayla N. Shannon, both of Post Falls.

Shane L. Hesseltine and Shawna K. Meyers, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary R. Neff and Brandi R. Griffin, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon T. Schumacher and Sydney D. Rookstool, both of Spokane Valley.

Huckleberry R. Palmer and Jenny M. Filipy, both of Spokane.

Zachary M. Hunt and Braiden M. Gonzales, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian L. Sayles and Christina M. Pitsnogle, both of Spokane.

James B. Wilson and Susanna B. Talley, both of Spokane.

Klint M. Johnson and Jennifer L. Torrey, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler C. Burke and Elaine K. Busko, both of Spokane.

Jayland L. King and Mia L. Sandaine, both of Tucson, Ariz.

Kade R. Marsh and Carisa J. Balken, both of Spokane.

Eric L. Villarama and Khanchana Hampton, both of Spokane.

Jonas E. Keller and Sarah C. Moore, both of Ellensburg.

Richard L. Watson and Sierra M. Noles, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Watson Management Co. v. Jane Doe, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Taryn Hilton, restitution of premises.

Walt Hefner, Jr. v. Ashley L. Bowman, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Joshua Baldonado, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Ashley Brewer, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Sutonda Harvey, restitution of premises.

Kristina R. Hepp v. Gary Lair, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Solomon Bokin, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Cody Girolamo, restitution of premises.

Washington State Employees Credit Union v. John L. Cagle, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Smith, Kristina L. and Thomas

Smith, Laurina V. and Daryl A.

Bowser, Aaron M. and Jamie L.

Riedel, Brianna M. and McCoy, Daniel J.

Westerlund, Missy L. and Tomasi, Jr.

Borley, Colleen and Daniel

Klein, Tracie A. and David W.

Strachan, Crystal R. and William

Peskov, Angelica and Timothy

Dykes, James A. Jenifer M.

Scott, Erica J. and Corey G., Sr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Glenn O. Dawson, Jr., 52; 51 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Mark E. Kieffer, 48; 61.5 months in prison, after being found guilty of seven counts of violation of order, harassment and residential burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ashley Trickey, 33; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to threats to bomb or injure property.

Brian C. Duddy, 62; $9,000 in restitution, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Vincent T. Speight, 33; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree domestic assault.

Gabriel E. Tellez, 35; 21 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Nicole L. Baumann, 31; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Stephen R. Brown, 40; 24 months of a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Gillis F. Jackson, 56; $5,009 in restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jennifer M. Strange, 39; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Karen K. Lilyblad, 45; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of third-degree theft.

Jake B. Johnson, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Guadalupe Maldonado, 35; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Jeffry D. Carter, 30; 34 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joel T. Anyan, 34; eight days in jail, theft.

Kimberle R. Brown, 54; 11 days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Kailer J. Carver, 28; 14 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marisa Kirby, 56; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Garth I. Mazzeo, 43; eight days in jail, disorderly conduct.

James N. Melucci, 44; 90 days in jail, lewdness and obstructing an officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jessica J. Rudolph, 38; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michael E. Taigaafi, 44; one day in jail converted to one day of community service, trip permit violation.

JP Thrower, 35; 10 days in jail, false statement and resisting arrest.

Jeremy J. Warfield, 45; 21 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Genevieve J. Willyard, 44; three days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Eric S. Wells, 28; 49 days in jail, harassment.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Kayshaun S. Banks, 29; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua A. Dianiska, 36; 191 days in jail, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree reckless burning.

Jasmine H. Grignon, 22; 24 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of no-contact order violation.

David L. Hinton, Jr., 51; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kyle R. Kiourkas, 26; 169 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Ryan A. Kowal, 22; 65 days in jail, 18 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Bryce D. Smith, 34; 46 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.