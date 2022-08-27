Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jean C. B. De Oliveiera and Cassidy E. Norman, both of Spokane.

Daniel M. Drass and Elizabeth J. H. Gutierrez, both of Spokane.

Blake C. Sommers and Lindsey E. Foster, both of Spokane.

Douglas R. Christenson and Brenda L. Drake, both of Mead.

Brian D. Patterson and Barbara J. Young, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric A. Shoemaker and Linda M. Coulson, both of Spokane.

Aaron J. Herath and Emily J. Nolan, both of Spokane.

James G. Haynes and Amy J. Haynes, both of Spokane Valley.

Heinstine Tiberke and Swinda Roadrik, both of Spokane.

Nathanial D. Caswell and Nayelli J. Garcia Olea, both of Cheney.

Rebekah M. Sienkienwich and Amanda L. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. Clark and Megan E. Dibendetto, both of Spokane.

Keith E. Kirk and Phoebe N. Durham, both of Spokane.

Paul S. Gren and Sarah L. Hall, both of Spokane.

Tony V. Mikhailenko and Elena Y. Nebrat, both of Deer Park.

David R. Belyea, of Nine Mile Falls, and Janelle M. Hunter, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spotted Loafer LLC v. David Ward, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Nekisha Colbert, restitution of premises.

Trestle Creek LLC v. Elizabeth Carpenter, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Robert M. Coker, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Angela M. Lorello, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Alicia Stewart, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Paris Allen, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Teresita Aragon, restitution of premises.

Troy D. Anderson v. Numerica Credit Union, complaint.

Jason and Patti Eastep v. Nino Perez, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Collins, Amanda M. and Mark A., Jr.

Berkompas, Kevin L. and Colleen M.

Boylan, Patricia L. and Douglas A.

Wofford, Anna L. and Puett, Austin J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Dustin L. Frey-Hettinger, 41; 30 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

James R. House, 56; 116 months in prison, 60 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic burglary, indecent liberties, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kyle R. Kiourkas, 26; 138 days in jail with credit given for 138 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Danny Romero, 37; 192 days in jail with credit given for 192 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Travis R. Crane, 29; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.