Suspected burglar tells deputies ‘ghost’ told her to sleep in victim’s bed

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman on Tuesday for residential burglary in a gated home near North Five Mile Road and North Berridea Road in northwest Spokane County after discovering her in the resident’s bed.

Upon her arrest, the suspect told deputies “she climbed up the mountain to the castle and slept in the bedroom because a ghost told her to do so,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A woman who lived in the home called deputies to report that her son arrived at the residence and noticed lights flickering on and off and found an unknown woman inside. The woman moved from the basement of the home to the living room and the upstairs portion of the house, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies learned that the woman was the only person inside the home when they arrived. They went upstairs to the bedroom upstairs where she was last seen and found that the door was locked. Deputies commanded the woman to unlock the door and come out but she did not comply, the sheriff’s office said.

After they were advised there may be a firearm in the room, deputies forced the door open and found the woman lying face down on the bed covered in blankets. She was wearing the victim’s underwear, robe and about $2,200 worth of jewelry, the sheriff’s office said.