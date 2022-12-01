Scott Little, two-year manager of Spokane Indians, fired by Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have made a few organizational changes ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings, which start Sunday in San Diego. In one of those changes, Scott Little, who managed the Rockies’ High-A affiliate, the Spokane Indians, the past two seasons, was fired, as reported by Baseball America.

The Spokane Indians could not confirm the report.

The team went 64-66 under Little in 2022 and did not qualify for the postseason in the six-team Northwest League. Several prominent players were promoted throughout the season and catcher Drew Romo spent much of the second half hampered by a hand injury.

Eight players who spent significant time with the Indians in ’22 were named as Rockies “organization all-stars,” while four – first baseman Colin Simpson, second baseman Eddy Diaz, shortstop Julio Carreras and outfielder Zac Veen – were recognized as end-of-season Northwest League All-Stars.

In 2021, the Indians went 67-49 overall and lost in the NWL championship series.

Little, who turns 60 in January, spent seven seasons in the Rockies’ organization. In addition to managing three years at the High-A level in the Rockies’ system, he also managed at short-season Boise in 2017 and ’18 and was the Hawks’ hitting coach in 2016.

Little was drafted by the New York Mets in the seventh round of the 1984 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in July 1989 at age 26 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and played in three games in his big league career, going 1 for 4.