Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ty A. Reilly and Sheliah J. Rund, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Robbins and Camilla A. Calistro, both of Airway Heights.

Brandon E. Main and Clover K. Taylor, both of Airway Heights.

William M. Cantrell, of Bremerton, and Casie M. Sabido, of Airway Heights.

Freddie J. Zarcone and Candice M. Nelson, both of Spokane Valley.

Carson T. McBride and Zoe A. Thuesmunn, both of Spokane.

David Antak, of West Valley, Utah, and Alynn M. Langbal, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Susan J. Thompson v. Samantha Thompson, seeking quiet title.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Amber Barrett, restitution of premises.

M405 LLC v. Brian Aldrich, restitution of premises.

Timberline Sunset MHC LLC v. Robert A. Larrabee, restitution of premises.

Bank of America N A v. Mary E. Landgren, foreclosure.

Sam Saxton v. Wendy Gardner, restitution of premises.

Jason Conley v. William C. Buffington, seeking quiet title.

Kun W. Lee v. Anthony Whitehead, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Alexis Cooper Smith, restitution of premises.

Bernard Gannon v. Meranda Vahle, restitution of premises.

Jackson Witt v. Brianna D. Burton, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Heather A. Cato, money claimed owed.

Carrie Sorokin v. Allison Woodruff, complaint for damages.

21st Mortgage Corp. v. Jason T. Justice, complaint for money owed and to foreclosure security interest.

Rachel L. Brandt v. Jonathon D. McClafferty, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Piper, Troy and Cynthia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael D. Frank, also known as Michael D. Lehti, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree assault and second-degree promoting prostitution.

Devan M. Brantley, 30; 60 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to stalking.

Allen D. Johnson, Jr., 20; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Juan C. Suarez, 21; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Corey A. Taylor, 27; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher J. Armstrong, 38; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Seanethen S. Nice, 24; 35 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and second-degree burglary.