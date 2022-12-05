Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with snow plow truck near Cheney

Two snowplows were damaged last weekend while clearing state highways after drivers crashed their cars into the large vehicles. The drivers of the cars sustained minor injuries. The plow drivers were not hurt.

One driver involved is suspected of DUI. The Washington State Patrol arrested the driver Sunday night after striking a snowplow on State Route 904, about 2 miles west of Cheney.

The collision occurred at about 10:45 p.m., Washington State Patrol said. The snowplow driver was not hurt, but the driver who was arrested for DUI sustained minor injuries, Trooper Ryan Senger said.

The snowplow was taken out of commission due to damage sustained in the collision. Department of Transportation spokesman Ryan Overton said the collision “pretty significantly” disrupted snowplow services for the area.

“The plow is fairly extensively damaged,” he said.

The snowplow driver saw the driver lose control of the vehicle as he was coming up from behind and managed to move out of the way partially, Overton said. However, the vehicle crashed into the snowplow and ruptured the fuel tank, spilling 33 gallons of fuel on the road.

The crash partially blocked both lanes on Route 904.

Speed and the roadway conditions played a role in the collision, in addition to driving under the influence, Senger said.

The driver had not been identified by the state patrol Monday.

Overton said that another plow was hit near Harrington on State Route 28.

The plow truck driver was uninjured, but the other driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was cited with a traffic ticket.

That plow truck was also taken out of service on Monday, Overton said.