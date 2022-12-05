“We were friends,” says Lacy McElwain, right, as she and Mya Nagrone attend a vigil in Coeur d’Alene on Nov. 16 for four students killed at University of Idaho: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

The Spokesman-Review’s dedicated staff of photo journalists help bring to life stories about the residents and communities in the Inland Northwest. At a moment’s notice, they may drive many miles to photograph an event or people in the news. They make feature photos that take planning and special equipment. In covering assignments, they aim to tell the human story without judgment, but with kindness and sensitivity to the person or persons in front of them.

Serendipity will highlight a photographer’s work from 2022 each Monday through the end of the year. The photographers chose the featured photos.

Kathy Plonka’s work is displayed this week. Photos by Colin Mulvany, Jesse Tinsley and Tyler Tjomsland will follow in coming weeks. Dan Pelle’s work was published last week.