Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Blaisen F. Russell and Monica A. Sanchez, both of Spokane.

Miguel A. C. Magana and Edith Madrigal, both of Liberty Lake.

Jaime D. Pineda and Lisa M. Lucky, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Daniel Lust, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Dan Dennis, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. David L. Cato, money claimed owed.

NACM CS v. Mirth Provisions LLC, money claimed owed.

Bella Tess LLC v. Alex Kochan, restitution of premises.

Jody Johnson v. Billie McMahon, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Thomas Wear, restitution of premises.

Gullette Holdings LLC v. Darin Reynolds, restitution of premises.

McCathern Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Jessica Pruett, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Denis Vasquez, restitution of premises.

Indian Pointe LLC v. Ashley M. Hurly, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Mandeep Singh, restitution of premises.

M405 LLC v. Ronald Reynolds, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Monica Smith, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates LLC v. Tysean Oliver, restitution of premises.

Matthew Wheelwright v. Rebecca Bunker, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Watson Management Company v. Kiley Hanson, restitution of premises.

Veronika Benjamin v. Deer Run Spokane, LLC, Security Properties, Inc., complaint for damages.

Alysia and James Frith v. David Morrow, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Richardson, Tiffany L. and Stephen D.

Jackson, Margaret A. and William J.

Cavaliere, Ryan and Krystina

Greer, Shaun T. and Devine, Brendan J.

Larsen, Aleisha C. and Iverson, Lukas K.

Nugent, Tasha R. and Hailey A.

Reppy, Daven Q. and Wanda M.

Jones, James E. and Laurie E.

Nelson, Catherine and Broderick

Dailey, Madison L. and Johnathon J.

Riojus, Carlos and White, Paris S.

Jenkins, Kimberly F. and Dylan T.

Nelson, Aryton and Ashly

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Zachary P. Bergstrom, 42; 38 months in prison, after being found guilty of two counts of bail jumping and escape from community custody.

Judge Tony Hazel

Brandon L. Strait, 30; 90 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Joseph M. Gray, 30; 60 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree assault.

James M. Boller, 43; $25 in restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Kyle R. McLaurine, 22; 602 days in prison with credit give for 602 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jason D. Ayers, 49; 474 months to life in prison, life of probation, after being found guilty of six counts of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of second-degree rape of a child, two counts of third-degree rape of a child and second-degree assault.