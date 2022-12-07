SPD looking for suspects who robbed and assaulted people downtown

From staff reports

Spokane police were looking for suspects in two robberies downtown Wednesday evening.

Lt. Jake Jensen said the first incident happened around 6 p.m. on a footbridge in Riverfront Park. A group of four males robbed another male, then ran away without injuring him, Jensen said.

Then at 6:27 p.m., two males robbed another victim in front of P.F. Chang’s, Jensen said. The victim sustained a cut to his forehead.

“We’re out looking for these folks and pulling surveillance and trying to figure out who they are,” Jensen said.

In all cases, the suspects were described as younger males, but Jensen said descriptions are otherwise limited and police haven’t confirmed whether the incidents are related.

“There are some similarities between their descriptions, but right now we don’t know if they’re related,” Jensen said.

Call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 to report anything suspicious.