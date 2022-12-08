Business beat
Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:52 p.m.
Education
Travis Franklin has joined the Saint George’s School administration board as assistant head of school for advancement and strategy.
Franklin is the co-founder and current CEO of Spokane International Academy, previously working as a teacher and principal for the academy.
Law
Steven Dixson has been hired as an attorney for Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PPLC.
Dixson has more than 16 years of experience in law focused on litigation and medical malpractice defense representing health care professionals and institutions.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.