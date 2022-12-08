The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local business

Business beat

Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:52 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Education

Travis Franklin has joined the Saint George’s School administration board as assistant head of school for advancement and strategy.

Franklin is the co-founder and current CEO of Spokane International Academy, previously working as a teacher and principal for the academy.

Law

Steven Dixson has been hired as an attorney for Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PPLC.

Dixson has more than 16 years of experience in law focused on litigation and medical malpractice defense representing health care professionals and institutions.

