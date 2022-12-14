Spokane police arrest another teen stemming from downtown armed robberies

A second teenager connected to two downtown Spokane armed robberies last week has been arrested.

Spokane police arrested a 17-year-old boy Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, according to a police news release. The robberies happened the night of Dec. 7.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault Dec. 8, police said. The 15-year-old is also alleged to be one of several teens who stole from a South Hill Rite Aid and assaulted one of its pharmacists Dec. 4, according to search warrant documents.

In the downtown robberies, court documents say four teenage boys wearing ski masks and hoodies approached a man wearing headphones and walking through Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the man and demanded he empty his pockets and give them his wallet and phone, threatening to kill him if he did not comply.

The man’s phone was reportedly tracked to the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue later that night after he reported it stolen. Police located the 15-year-old at the same Ninth Avenue address.

The second robbery occurred about a half-hour later when two males approached a man on Main Avenue near River Park Square and pulled out a box cutter, documents said.

The two ordered the man to give them everything in his pockets and the to-go food he was carrying. One of the alleged robbers slashed the man with a box cutter on the forehead after the man handed over the items.

Police said medics treated the injury at the scene.

Police said investigators are working to identify and locate more suspects, and more charges are possible.