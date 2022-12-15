Bellingham man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

By Jack Belcher Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – A Bellingham man remained in jail Thursday after he was arrested for possession of child pornography and for sending and receiving it.

Anthony Jay Slama, 30, was arrested Dec. 9, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Police were alerted to mobile phone photos by a caller, according to the police probable cause affidavit filed in Whatcom County Superior Court.

“Officers verified the images and videos depicted pre-pubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Further investigation revealed Slama engaging in an electronic conversation with another person where videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were exchanged,” Murphy said.

Probable cause for two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were found, along with probable cause for dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Bail was listed as $20,000 appearance bond or $2,000 cash.