Dec. 16, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:34 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Donel L. O’Neil and Charlotte E. McClendon, both of Airway Heights.
Benjamin W. Doggett and Hannah M. Leroy, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Terry Gingrich v. Foy Neff, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. Joe T. Carraway, money claimed owed.
Rustic Ridge LLC v. Brandon Holm, restitution of premises.
John Piziurny v. Dana Swank, complaint for personal injuries.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Duffield, Melanie K. and Doug C.
Lakam, Danielle J. and Kieffer, Devin A.
Sunderman, Lisa J. and Carl B.
Yates, James L. and Lela D.
Rivera, Joseph and Denise J.
Munyon, Anne E. and Seth G.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Tina J. Johnson, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
KC Chavez, also known as KC M. Chavez, 33; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Matthew F. Hobbs, also known as Mathew F. Hobbs, 51; 24 months in prison with credit given for 97 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order.
Robert E. Lowells, 33; three months in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Isaac N. Darby, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Richard C. James, 28; 287 days in jail with credit given for 287 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
